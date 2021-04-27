Inicio Necrológicas Juana Vogel de Kerbs (Q.E.P.D) Juana Vogel de Kerbs (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 27 abril 2021 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 75 años, sin velatorio, sus restos son sepultados este martes 27 a las 16:30 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi. Hogar de duelo: Independencia 434 – Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.