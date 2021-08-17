Inicio Necrológicas Laura Teresa Leiss Vda. Buchert (Q.E.P.D) Laura Teresa Leiss Vda. Buchert (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 17 agosto 2021 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 91 años, sus restos son velados en Estrada 1622 y serán inhumados el miércoles 18 de agosto a las 15:00 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi, previo acto religioso en el cementerio. Hogar de duelo: Mitre 1453 – Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.