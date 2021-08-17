- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 91 años, sus restos son velados en Estrada 1622 y serán inhumados el miércoles 18 de agosto a las 15:00 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi, previo acto religioso en el cementerio.
Hogar de duelo: Mitre 1453 – Crespo

