Leticia Margarita Zamero de Rosckopf «Lety» (Q.E.P.D)

Por Redacción - 29 agosto 2021

Falleció a la edad de 61 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este domingo 29 en el cementerio de Crespo.

Hogar de duelo: Ejido Aldea María Luisa