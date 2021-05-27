- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 70 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura este viernes 28 a las 10:00 en el cementerio de Crespo.

 

 

Hogar de duelo: Dorrego 2133 – Crespo
- Publicidad -




Dejar respuesta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here