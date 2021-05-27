Inicio Necrológicas Lidia Angélica Demartin Vda. de Villanueva (Q.E.P.D.) Lidia Angélica Demartin Vda. de Villanueva (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 27 mayo 2021 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 70 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura este viernes 28 a las 10:00 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Dorrego 2133 – Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.