Luis Marcelo Usinger (Q.E.P.D.)

Por Redacción - 23 julio 2021

Falleció a la edad de 88 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este viernes 23 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi.

Hogar de duelo: Yrigoyen 1287 – Crespo.