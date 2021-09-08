- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 69 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura el miércoles 8 a las 16:00 en el cementerio de Crespo.

 

Hogar de duelo: San Arnoldo Janssen 840– Crespo.

