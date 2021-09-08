Inicio Necrológicas Manuel Ignacio Strack «Manolo» (Q.E.P.D.) Manuel Ignacio Strack «Manolo» (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 8 septiembre 2021 7 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 69 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura el miércoles 8 a las 16:00 en el cementerio de Crespo. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: San Arnoldo Janssen 840– Crespo. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.