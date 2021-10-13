- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 71 años, sus restos son velados en Avda. Ramírez 1032 sala B y recibirán sepultura este jueves 14 a las 9:30 en el cementerio de Crespo.

 

Hogar de duelo: Falucho 1132– Crespo

