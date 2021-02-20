- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 83 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura el domingo 21 a las 8:00 en el cementerio de Aldea Santa Rosa.

Hogar de duelo: Ruta  12 Km.404      – Crespo

