Necrológicas

Margarita Magdalena Schaab Vda. de Lell (Q.E.P.D.)

Por Redacción - 20 febrero 2021

Falleció a la edad de 83 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura el domingo 21 a las 8:00 en el cementerio de Aldea Santa Rosa.

Hogar de duelo: Ruta 12 Km.404 – Crespo