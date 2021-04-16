Inicio Necrológicas María Graciela Cartoccio de Fontana (Q.E.P.D) María Graciela Cartoccio de Fontana (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 16 abril 2021 9 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció este viernes a la edad de 64 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala C y recibirán sepultura este sábado 17 a las 9:00 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: San Martín 1019 – Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.