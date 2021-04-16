- Publicidad -
Falleció este viernes a la edad de 64 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala C y recibirán sepultura este sábado 17 a las 9:00 en el cementerio de Crespo.
Hogar de duelo: San Martín 1019 – Crespo
