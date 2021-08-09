Inicio Necrológicas María Ida Krapp de Kranevitter (Q.E.P.D) María Ida Krapp de Kranevitter (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 9 agosto 2021 3 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 82 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este domingo 8 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Rivadavia 1473 – Libertador San Martin Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.