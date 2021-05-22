Inicio Necrológicas María Yolanda Prediger de Senger (Q.E.P.D.) María Yolanda Prediger de Senger (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 22 mayo 2021 15 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció ayer a la edad de 79 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este sábado 22 de Mayo en el cementerio de Crespo. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: 9 de Julio 673. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.