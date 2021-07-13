Inicio Necrológicas Mario Aurelio Folmer (Q.E.P.D.) Mario Aurelio Folmer (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 13 julio 2021 5 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 82 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este martes en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Ruta 12 y Libertad S/N - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.