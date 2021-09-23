Inicio Necrológicas Martiriano Albornoz «Q.E.P.D» Martiriano Albornoz «Q.E.P.D» Por Redacción - 23 septiembre 2021 9 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 90 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala B y serán inhumados este jueves 23 a las 18:00 en el cementerio de Crespo. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Peron 393 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.