Miguel Angel Schell «Zorro» (Q.E.P.D)

Por Redacción - 21 junio 2021

Falleció a la edad de 62 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este lunes 21 de Junio en el cementerio de Aldea Santa Rosa. Hogar de duelo: Aldea Santa Rosa