Mirna Silvina Guido (Q.E.P.D.)

Por Redacción - 28 mayo 2021

Falleció a la edad de 49 años, sus restos recibieron sepultura este viernes 29 en el Cementerio de Puiggari, previo acto religioso en el Cementerio.

Hogar de duelo: Malvinas Argentinas – Puiggari.