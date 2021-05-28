- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 49 años, sus restos recibieron sepultura este viernes 29 en el Cementerio de Puiggari, previo acto religioso en el Cementerio.

 

Hogar de duelo: Malvinas Argentinas – Puiggari.

