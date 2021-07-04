Inicio Necrológicas Ofelia Rosa Frank Vda. de Fadel (Q.E.P.D) Ofelia Rosa Frank Vda. de Fadel (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 4 julio 2021 2 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 78 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este sábado en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: España 605 Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.