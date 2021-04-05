Inicio Necrológicas Olga Beltramini Vda. de Muller (Q.E.P.D.) Olga Beltramini Vda. de Muller (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 5 abril 2021 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 85 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura este lunes 5 a las 18:00 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: 25 de Mayo 1020 – Crespo. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.