Falleció a la edad de 85 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura este lunes 5 a las 18:00 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi.

 

Hogar de duelo: 25 de Mayo 1020 – Crespo.

