Omar Osvaldo Izaguirre «Puni» (Q.E.P.D.)

Por Redaccion - 30 enero 2021

Falleció en Crespo a los 65 años. Sus restos serán sepultados en el cementerio local. Hogar de duelo: Sarmiento 1363, Crespo.