Inicio Necrológicas Orlando Agustín Bolzán (Q.E.P.D) Orlando Agustín Bolzán (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 15 enero 2021 Falleció a la edad de 82 años, sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio de Crespo Hogar de duelo: Otto Sagemüller 1552 – Crespo