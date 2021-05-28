Inicio Necrológicas Orlando Oscar Schwemmer (Q.E.P.D.) Orlando Oscar Schwemmer (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 28 mayo 2021 5 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 73 años, sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio de Libertador San Martín. Hogar de duelo: Houssay 845 – Lib. San Martín. - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.