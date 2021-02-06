Inicio Necrológicas Osvaldo Francisco Deracco (Q.E.P.D) Osvaldo Francisco Deracco (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 6 febrero 2021 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 63 años, sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio local. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Los Sauces 1141 – Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.