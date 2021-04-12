Inicio Necrológicas Osvaldo Oscar Stürtz (Q.E.P.D.) Osvaldo Oscar Stürtz (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 12 abril 2021 5 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 59 años, sus restos son velados en complejo velatorio de Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A este lunes 12 hasta las 11:00 y luego serán cremados. Hogar de duelo: Isletas - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.