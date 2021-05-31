Inicio Necrológicas Otilia del Carmen Lell Vda. de Roskopf (Q.E.P.D) Otilia del Carmen Lell Vda. de Roskopf (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 31 mayo 2021 2 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 58 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este domingo en el cementerio de Aldea María Luisa. - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.