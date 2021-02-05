Inicio Necrológicas Otilia Sofia Eckert Vda. de Goette (Q.E.P.D) Otilia Sofia Eckert Vda. de Goette (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 5 febrero 2021 3 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 76 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este viernes en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi. Hogar de duelo: Güemes 1972 Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.