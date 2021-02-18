Inicio Necrológicas Pedro Simón (Q.E.P.D.) Pedro Simón (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 18 febrero 2021 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 79 años, sus restos inhumados este jueves en el cementerio local. Hogar de duelo: Los Polvorines 1135 Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.