Ramón Oscar Ibarra (Q.E.P.D.)
Por Redacción - 30 septiembre 2021
Falleció a la edad de 86 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este jueves 30 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Pasaje Racedo 1545.