Ramón Sebastián Sosa (Q.E.P.D)

Por Redacción - 6 junio 2021

Falleció a la edad de 72 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este domingo 6 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Corrientes 1215 – Crespo