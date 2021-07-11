Inicio Necrológicas Raúl Omar Niederhaus (Q.E.P.D) Raúl Omar Niederhaus (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 11 julio 2021 2 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 59 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este domingo 11 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Malvinas 471 Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.