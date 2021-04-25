Inicio Necrológicas Regino Correa (Q.E.P.D) Regino Correa (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 25 abril 2021 3 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 67 años, sus restos fueron sepultados este sábado 24 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Antonio Stronatti 1659 Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.