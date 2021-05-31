- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 86 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura el lunes 31 a las 11.00 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi.
Hogar de duelo: Pesante 1726 Crespo
