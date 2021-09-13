Inicio Necrológicas Roberto Rothar (Q.E.P.D) Roberto Rothar (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 13 septiembre 2021 5 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 84 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este lunes en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Rivadavia 633 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.