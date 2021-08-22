- Publicidad -
Fallecio el domingo 22 a la edad de 20 años, sus restos son velados en Estrada 1622 y serán inhumados el lunes 23 a las 9:30 en el cementerio de Crespo.
Hogar de duelo: Los Constituyentes S/N

 

