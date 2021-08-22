Inicio Necrológicas Rocío Mariel Gutierrez (Q.E.P.D) Rocío Mariel Gutierrez (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 22 agosto 2021 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Fallecio el domingo 22 a la edad de 20 años, sus restos son velados en Estrada 1622 y serán inhumados el lunes 23 a las 9:30 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Los Constituyentes S/N Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.