Inicio Necrológicas Rolando Alejandro Karst (Q.E.P.D) Rolando Alejandro Karst (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 19 febrero 2021 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 70 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura el viernes 19, a las 10:00 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi. Hogar de duelo: Los Naranjos 435 Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.