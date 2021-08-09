- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 90 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados este martes 10 a las 10:00 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi.
Hogar de duelo: Güemes 1845 Crespo

Dejar respuesta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here