Inicio Necrológicas Yolanda del Carmen Teruelo Vda. de Abt (Q.E.P.D) Yolanda del Carmen Teruelo Vda. de Abt (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 29 agosto 2021 3 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 83 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este domingo 29 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Rivadavia 879 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.