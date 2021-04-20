- Publicidad -
Falleció a a edad de 93 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala B y recibirán sepultura este martes 20 a las 8:00 en el cementerio de Crespo.
Hogar de duelo: Alberdi 1433 Crespo
- Publicidad -




Dejar respuesta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here