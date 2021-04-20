Inicio Necrológicas Antonio Roberto Kauffman «Carleti» (Q.E.P.D) Antonio Roberto Kauffman «Carleti» (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 20 abril 2021 2 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 73 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 y recibirán sepultura este martes 20 a las 16:00 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Las Malvinas S/N Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.