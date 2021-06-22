- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 61 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura el miércoles 23 a las 9:30 en el cementerio local.
Hogar de duelo: 1º de Mayo-Crespo
