Inicio Necrológicas César Daniel Ulrich (Q.E.P.D) César Daniel Ulrich (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 22 junio 2021 6 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 61 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura el miércoles 23 a las 9:30 en el cementerio local. Hogar de duelo: 1º de Mayo-Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.