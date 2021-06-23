- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 61 años. Sin velatorio. Sus restos serán inhumados este jueves 24 a las 10:00 en el cementerio de Libertador San Martín.
Hogar de duelo: 25 de Mayo 1565 Libertador San Martín
