Necrológicas José Oscar Ladner (Q.E.P.D) José Oscar Ladner (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 23 junio 2021 Falleció a la edad de 61 años. Sin velatorio. Sus restos serán inhumados este jueves 24 a las 10:00 en el cementerio de Libertador San Martín. Hogar de duelo: 25 de Mayo 1565 Libertador San Martín