Inicio Necrológicas María Antonia Dechi Vda. de Gillig (Q.E.P.D) María Antonia Dechi Vda. de Gillig (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 31 julio 2021 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 91 años, sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi. Hogar de duelo: Independencia 942 Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.