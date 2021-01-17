Inicio Necrológicas Teodoro Ruppel (Q.E.P.D.) Teodoro Ruppel (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redaccion - 17 enero 2021 6 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció el domingo 17 de enero a la edad de 83 años. Sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio de Aldea Protestante. Hogar de duelo: Entre Ríos 504 – Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.